Edinburgh Is 2024’s Unlikely Romance Capital

Travelers are picking up on the appeal. European rail booking app Trainline listed Edinburgh as one of the fastest-growing destinations for US visitors just this month. What’s more, the study specifically showed an 80% growth in demand for a weekend getaway to the Scottish capital, both before and after this past Valentine’s Day.

“Edinburgh remains a vibrant destination, drawing increasing numbers of travelers,” Trainline CEO Jody Ford tells Thrillist. “The city's growing popularity can be attributed to its appeal as a less crowded and cost-effective alternative to traditional romantic hotspots like Paris or Rome. [It’s] a perfect backdrop for travelers seeking new experiences together, from Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat to the rolling hills and serene lochs of the Scottish Highlands—easily accessible by train from the city center.”

Some 210 miles southwest, Dublin has been stealing the romantic spotlight for quite some time now. The Irish metropolis has inspired countless love stories, from beloved rom-coms like Once (2007) and Leap Year (2010) to Sally Rooney’s fictional universe. But as recent TV shows like Outlander and One Day have made clear, Edinburgh charms as a markedly less-trodden lovers’ escape.