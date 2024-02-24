Edinburgh Is 2024’s Unlikely Romance Capital
Thanks to Netflix's 'One Day,' the notoriously gloomy Scottish capital might just be the next City of Love.
In case you haven’t heard, travelers are leaning into “set-jetting” this year—that is, the act of touring locations featured in films and TV shows. And One Day, the Netflix tear jerker currently topping the streaming service’s weekly ratings, might just be driving the next big fan pilgrimage. Filmed in Edinburgh, Scotland, the miniseries based on David Nicholls’s best-selling 2009 novel is making a strong case for the notoriously rainy—and secretly romantic—university town.
Show creator Nicole Taylor stayed true to the novel’s original setting by situating her televised interpretation in and around the University of Edinburgh. The decision to ground Emma and Dexter’s love story in a part of the world that’s famously gloomy might seem bold, but lest we forget its the same city whose prevalent Gothic architecture and misty graveyards inspired the magic of Harry Potter, after all.
Travelers are picking up on the appeal. European rail booking app Trainline listed Edinburgh as one of the fastest-growing destinations for US visitors just this month. What’s more, the study specifically showed an 80% growth in demand for a weekend getaway to the Scottish capital, both before and after this past Valentine’s Day.
“Edinburgh remains a vibrant destination, drawing increasing numbers of travelers,” Trainline CEO Jody Ford tells Thrillist. “The city's growing popularity can be attributed to its appeal as a less crowded and cost-effective alternative to traditional romantic hotspots like Paris or Rome. [It’s] a perfect backdrop for travelers seeking new experiences together, from Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat to the rolling hills and serene lochs of the Scottish Highlands—easily accessible by train from the city center.”
Some 210 miles southwest, Dublin has been stealing the romantic spotlight for quite some time now. The Irish metropolis has inspired countless love stories, from beloved rom-coms like Once (2007) and Leap Year (2010) to Sally Rooney’s fictional universe. But as recent TV shows like Outlander and One Day have made clear, Edinburgh charms as a markedly less-trodden lovers’ escape.
And after you’ve recreated Emma and Dexter’s first kiss on the Vennel Steps or retraced their route on the walk up to Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh also happens to be home to a number of secluded places to stay. The Witchery, nestled in the heart of the city, goes heavy on the dark academia vibes with its iconic Library Suite. Elsewhere, Prestonfield House brings a touch of old-world elegance to the southern edges of Holyrood Park, while nearby Gleneagles Townhouse, the first urban offshoot of Gleneagles’ legendary countryside resort, promises a posh take on the classic couple’s retreat. The city’s also chock full of One Day-inspired Airbnbs, like this 16th century dovecot cottage, located in your very own private garden.
As “ugly crying” reactions to One Day gain traction on TikTok, so too do swoony snapshots of Edinburgh. But beyond the beautifully preserved castles and fairytale landscapes, these posts could never truly convey Scotland’s real romantic draw: that intangible sense of enchantment you’ll feel sauntering hand-in-hand down those damp, cobblestone streets. (That, and all the fine single malt whisky you’re sure to share along the way.)