New, Awful Airplane Seating Plan Stacks People on Top of Each Other

Sometimes, it's hard to imagine budget air travel getting much worse than the high-flying exercise in basic survival skills it is today. But then comes yet another horrifying airplane seating concept that will strike fresh fear in your heart -- this time from the apparent sadists at aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus. And, uh, let's just say it might make you appreciate the last time you were stuck in the middle seat.

It's no secret airlines want to pack as many asses onto their flights as possible, because more asses means more money. Well, enter Airbus's new seating configuration that not only crams people next to each other, but also on top of each other. A patent filed by the French manufacturer with the European Patent Office details the new designs, which feature what's basically a mezzanine level for additional seating above the rest of the cabin.