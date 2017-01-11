New, Awful Airplane Seating Plan Stacks People on Top of Each Other

Sometimes, it's hard to imagine budget air travel getting much worse than the high-flying exercise in basic survival skills it is today. But then comes yet another horrifying airplane seating concept that will strike fresh fear in your heart -- this time from the apparent sadists at aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus. And, uh, let's just say it might make you appreciate the last time you were stuck in the middle seat.
It's no secret airlines want to pack as many asses onto their flights as possible, because more asses means more money. Well, enter Airbus's new seating configuration that not only crams people next to each other, but also on top of each other. A patent filed by the French manufacturer with the European Patent Office details the new designs, which feature what's basically a mezzanine level for additional seating above the rest of the cabin.
Among the several designs included in the patent, some show seats on both levels with the ability to recline and the second level accessible via steps. Think bunk beds, but with airplane seats. What could possibly go wrong?
If that doesn't sound appealing enough, another one of the designs positions passengers on both levels facing each other kind of like the recently, equally disturbing seating design that resembles a honeycomb pattern. Woof.
Here's a side view of on of the bizarre arrangements, which looks more like a Medieval torture diagram than an airplane cabin. They're basically synonyms at this point.
Of course, Airbus has merely patented the design, which doesn't mean that it will actually take off any time soon. A spokesperson for the company told the Telegraph, "[The patent] does not mean they are necessarily going to be adopted into an aircraft design. This preserves the innovation and idea.”
At this point, they might as well build planes like subway cars and have us stand the whole time. Oh wait.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would rather walk. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.