America's Most Cultured Cities, According to Travel + Leisure

As much as foreigners love America, some are convinced the entire culture's based around what you can buy in the $5 bin at Wal-Mart. And maybe they're right. But when it comes to museums, music venues, and other attractions, the US gives the rest of the world a run for its cultural currency.

So which US city’s the most cultured? According to a Travel + Leisure survey -- and to no one’s surprise -- it’s New York City! From street poets and subway performers, to hip music venues like the Bowery Ballroom and art meccas like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the city’s teeming with culture. T+L readers also gave the cultural epicenter a mention for its book options, with literary haunts such as the New York Public Library and Strand Books.