A Gigantic Nickelodeon Theme Park Is Coming to the East Coast

Like other New York City staples called the Jets and Giants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are moving to New Jersey. They're dodging Brooklyn rents, yes, but mostly they're going to be part of the brand-spanking-new Nickelodeon Universe theme park, planned for the American Dream mega-mall at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.



Triple Five, the Canadian developer that in 2011 took over the beleaguered American Dream project (irony?), has unveiled plans for Nickelodeon Universe, a proposed 8.5-acre Nick-themed wonderland, which when complete would be the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. (IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai gets to retain its world title belt.) In addition to a TMNT-themed section, it’ll also have rides based on hits like Blaze, Monster Machines, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Plus characters, live shows, and Nick-themed food. No word for Gen-Xers on whether there’ll be anything from Double Dare or Barth's Burgers.



The Mall of America, in Minnesota, has a similar, albeit smaller Nickelodeon Universe, in case your hankering to ride Reptarmobiles suddenly spiked. Triple Five owns and runs that mall, as well as one of the world's only comparable complexes: the West Edmonton Mall, in Alberta, Canada, where some of the amusement rides have, uh, killed people.