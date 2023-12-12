Nicole Byer Talks Airport Fashion, In-Flight Movies, and Finding a Good Travel Buddy

Rapid fire

Window, middle, or aisle seat?

Window. Whoever says middle is a psychopath, like a true, blue sick person.

Pack light or overpack?

I pack light and I also overpack. One time we did three days in Vegas, but I packed exactly three outfits, not thinking about how hot it was because it was the dead of summer, or how you want to look nice for dinner and then during the day you just wear shorts or whatever.

When I went to Greece, I under- and overpacked. I packed too many fancy skirts and dresses for dinners and we didn't go to that many fancy dinners. It was more beach stuff. And then when I went to Amsterdam, I didn't have enough jeans. And Amsterdam doesn't have no fat people, so there was no jeans to be bought. So cut to me Febreezing my pants being like, oh, I hope nobody says Nicole's funky.

Also, if I'm gone for seven days, I will pack 14 pairs of underwear. I truly pack like I'm going to shit myself every day. It's never happened. I never wear all of them, but I'm always like, I don't know, something might happen.

Favorite way to pass time on a plane

Lately it's just been action movies. I just watched the newest Lara Croft movie that nobody talked about and I was like, well, this is pretty good. I don't know why we're not talking about this. This girl was great. I just rewatched the original The Fast and the Furious. It's a perfect, perfect movie. I think all of them are really fun. And I just rewatched Fast X on a plane, which is the latest in the Fast saga.

Biggest travel fear

I don't know if I have a big travel fear because if I get kidnapped, what a fun story. If the plane crashes, I know I'll survive. If a flight gets canceled, there's another flight. I dunno. I guess I’m afraid that whoever I'm with is going to be a sourpuss and it's going to suck?

I don't understand people who are afraid of planes, because so many planes fly every day. Sure, a plane once disappeared from the sky, but how often does that happen? And if you disappear, guess what? You're in the tenth dimension. You get to start a new life.

Best tip for fighting jet lag

My best tip for fighting jet lag is to stay awake. If you land at six or something, or three, don't take a nap; stay awake for as long as you can, until you normally go to bed. And then, hopefully, in the eight or 10 hours you sleep, your body will refigure stuff out.

Favorite travel snack

Biscoff cookies. I’m a Delta Diamond girl.

Go-to drink order on a plane

Vodka soda, put my hoodie over my head, and go to sleep.