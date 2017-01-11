You Can't Afford to Swim in London's 115ft-Tall Glass-Bottom 'Sky Pool'

Once you somehow get over the terrifying reality that you're swimming in a structure-free pool floating 10 stories in the air, you can apparently "relax" and take in views of the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, and new US Embassy.

Designed by Arup Associates, this is the world's first "sky pool," and is said to be more like swimming in an aquarium than a pool, which is basically everyone's childhood dream come true, although we're pretty sure most aquariums are located on the ground.

The only downside is, you'll probably never get to swim here. According to Mashable, apartments at Embassy Gardens start at £602,000 ($940,279). So... keep dreaming. Or, start saving now while you simultaneously get over your fear of heights.