You Can't Afford to Swim in London's 115ft-Tall Glass-Bottom 'Sky Pool'

Remember that scene in Oblivion when Tom Cruise makes out with Andrea Riseborough in a glass-bottom pool seemingly suspended in the air? Well, for a mere £600,000, you can make that a reality (minus Andrea Riseborough).
Plans are underway for a suspended outdoor swimming pool, dubbed "Sky Pool," at London's Embassy Gardens, located in London's new Nine Elms neighborhood on the South Bank. The pool, which will be fully transparent and suspended 115ft above ground, will link two residential 10th-story buildings, allowing tenants to swim from building to building -- which really just makes regular bridges seem futile.
Once you somehow get over the terrifying reality that you're swimming in a structure-free pool floating 10 stories in the air, you can apparently "relax" and take in views of the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, and new US Embassy.
Designed by Arup Associates, this is the world's first "sky pool," and is said to be more like swimming in an aquarium than a pool, which is basically everyone's childhood dream come true, although we're pretty sure most aquariums are located on the ground.
The only downside is, you'll probably never get to swim here. According to Mashable, apartments at Embassy Gardens start at £602,000 ($940,279). So... keep dreaming. Or, start saving now while you simultaneously get over your fear of heights.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and would not swim here if someone paid her $940,279.