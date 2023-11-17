Inside the Radish-Carving Competition at the Center of Oaxaca's Most Frantic Festival

It’s a full 40 days out before the big event, but José Eduardo “Lalo” Rosario Vázquez is rushing to a friend’s place. This is an appointment he can’t miss—one that involves dreaming up new ways to turn the lowly radish into an enchanting and life-like sculpture. On December 23 of each year, Oaxaca City’s main square comes alive for a competition that comes with bragging rights and cash. The former champion is now working as part of a five-person carving crew, but apparently still takes the event very seriously. “I first came to Noche de Rábanos (Night of the Radishes) when I was 10 years old,” he says. “It is a time that makes me very happy to be from Oaxaca.”

Think of it as Día de Muertos’ less-famous cousin. But just because it’s more obscure to outsiders, doesn’t mean it’s less important to the locals. Night of the Radishes, which is sandwiched between the Day of the Dead and Christmas Day, has taken place every year since 1897—with the exception of a pandemic pause. And it’s truly something to behold: Whimsical scenes depict everything from mariachis and Mexican luchadores to mythical creatures and muertos.

Rosario Vázquez has netted thousands of pesos from the city-sponsored competition, but winning is also about local pride. And that feeling of pride is reflected in the artwork. Walking around the main square on the night of the festival, a visitor might spot everything from Aztec warriors brandishing perishable shields, to Frida Kahlo using makeshift radish paint, to farmers pushing ruby-red wheelbarrows. And with such proximity to Christmas, many displays have religious themes. Think gargantuan Noah’s Arks, depictions of The Last Supper, or elaborate nativity scenes. It’s an unmissable invitation on Oaxaca’s riveting annual calendar, but I wanted to know: How did something so spectacular come to be?