The 20 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

Other than one of these 21 infuriating questions, you know what the worst thing you can ask a flight attendant is? "Are we there yet?!" Not surprisingly, they like it even less than your dad did, only they can't threaten to turn the plane around and go home.
But let's be honest, there are some flights that seem so interminable -- like, an-entire-day-of-your-life long -- that even the most frequent of flyers want to know how many more Everybody Loves Raymond reruns they've gotta endure. And as miserable as that long haul from Miami to Seattle might seem, it pales in comparison to the world's 20 longest nonstop flights, ranked here by mileage.
20. Toronto, Canada -- Hong Kong, China
Cathay Pacific 825/829, Air Canada 15
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 14 hours, 50 minutes
Distance: 7,806 miles
You know why Cathay Pacific is the most popular airline in the world? Because it offers not one, but TWO nonstop flights to the biggest city in Canada. And anybody who can be as nice to Canadians as Canadians are to them deserves a lot of votes.
19. Los Angeles, CA -- Melbourne, Australia
Qantas 94, United 98
Aircraft: A380-800, Boeing 787-9
Duration: 15 hours, 30 minutes
Distance: 7,936 miles
A very convenient flight for anyone under 30 who: a) moved to Los Angeles; b) failed to "make it" and is still a bartender at the Cheesecake Factory; and c) realized that Australia will still let you move there to work.
18. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX -- Doha, Qatar
Qatar 733
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 15 hours, 16 minutes
Distance: 7,928 miles
Right now the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex may be better suited to hold a World Cup than Qatar; apparently Jerry Jones doesn’t know how to bribe the right people.
17. New York, NY (JFK) -- Johannesburg, South Africa
South African 204
Aircraft: A340-300
Duration: 14 hours, 57 minutes
Distance: 7,982 miles
From November to March, the return flight is still a one-stop through Dakar, in case you were wondering how to get that souvenir Dakar Rally T-shirt without actually going to the race.
16. New York, NY (JFK) -- Guangzhou, China
China Southern 300
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 14 hours 17 minutes
Distance: 7,998 miles
Never heard of Guangzhou? Oh, it’s just a little city of ELEVEN MILLION PEOPLE that's described by some as a suburb of Shanghai. Yeah. Eat that, Orange County.
15. Dubai, UAE -- Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
Emirates 221
Aircraft: A380-800
Duration: 15 hours, 17 minutes
Distance: 8,036 miles
Oh, EVERYTHING is bigger in Texas? That’s cool. Perhaps you haven’t heard of a little building called the Burj Khalifa. In unrelated news, Jerry Jones just announced plans to build a 2,718ft tower near Downtown Plano.
14. Doha, Qatar -- Houston, TX
Qatar 713
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 15 hours, 47 minutes
Distance: 8,045 miles
You’d be surprised how much people who don’t speak the same language can talk about oil for 16 hours; proving once again that the world's universal language is... money.
13. Newark, NJ -- Hong Kong, China
United 179
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 15 hours, 38 minutes
Distance: 8,062 miles
Somehow it's six fewer miles to fly to Hong Kong from Newark than from JFK, but takes an hour longer.
12. Abu Dhabi, UAE -- Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
Etihad 161
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 14 hours, 10 minutes
Distance: 8,068 miles
What Abu Dhabians who take this flight don’t realize is that they may spend another 14 hours at the TGI Friday's in Terminal C when their connection is canceled due to "weather issues."
11. New York, NY (JFK) -- Hong Kong, China
Cathay Pacific 831
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 14 hours, 39 minutes
Distance: 8,068 miles
Say you're sick of New York City -- the tall buildings, the foul smells, the wall-to-wall people -- and you want to get as far away as you can without having to change planes. Well, this is your winner. Except once you arrive, you’re in a city full of taller buildings, worse smells, and even more people.
10. Dubai, UAE -- San Francisco, CA
Emirates 225
Aircraft: A380-800
Duration: 15 hours, 37 minutes
Distance: 8,099 miles
Spending 15 hours on a plane isn’t so bad when you’re on the fourth-best airline in the world, the food tastes good (no, really, like, it’s won awards), and the flight attendants wear sexy uniforms.
9. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX -- Hong Kong, China
American Airlines 137
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 15 hours, eight minutes
Distance: 8,119 miles
If you ever find yourself on a date with a girl who’s not your girlfriend and see a guy who looks a liiiiiittle too much like Joey Greco lurking in the shadows, here's a tip: Hong Kong is very hard to navigate in a white Econoline van.
8. Abu Dhabi, UAE -- San Francisco, CA
Etihad 183
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 15 hours, 13 minutes
Distance: 8,154 miles
Since SF isn't really in the oil business, and dudes from the UAE get plenty of sun at home, we're not entirely sure why they need a fast way to get to... ooooooooooh, right, cable cars. Duh.
7. Dubai, UAE -- Houston, TX
Emirates 211
Aircraft: A380-800
Duration: 16 hours, 19 minutes
Distance: 8,164 miles
Since the inception of this flight, men all over the UAE have strangely started referring to each other as "you bastards!"
6. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- Los Angeles, CA
Saudia 41
Aircraft: Boeing 777-300
Duration: 15 hours, 56 minutes
Distance: 8,329 miles
For frequent-flyer-status-obsessed Saudis, a fun way to make the world's largest mileage run would be to connect from here to Melbourne.
5. Dubai, UAE -- Los Angeles, CA
Emirates 215
Aircraft: A380-800
Duration: 15 hours
Distance: 8,335 miles
If you’re hanging around LA on a Friday afternoon and are in the mood for a vacation in the desert, this flight will actually take less time than driving to Vegas.
4. Abu Dhabi, UAE -- Los Angeles, CA
Etihad 171
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 15 hours, 39 minutes
Distance: 8,387 miles
If this flight had existed in the '80s, it would have been way easier for Garfield to get Nermal out of the house.
3. Johannesburg, South Africa -- Atlanta, GA
Delta 201
Aircraft: Boeing 777-200
Duration: 16 hours, 35 minutes
Distance: 8,449 miles
This is a long flight.
2. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX -- Sydney, Australia
Qantas Flight 8
Aircraft: A380-800
Duration: 16 Hours
Distance: 8,589 miles
Spending 16 hours in a middle seat between a guy with a Texas accent and a guy with an Aussie accent would be the airplane equivalent of listening to a mash-up of Mozart and Skrillex.
1. Dubai, UAE -- Panama City, Panama
Emirates, Flight # pending approval
Aircraft: Boeing 777
Duration: 17 hours, 35 minutes
Distance: 8,580 miles
The longest nonstop in the world was scheduled to launch in early February 2016 but has been delayed until March pending codeshare approval. Which means you're only a couple of weeks away from being able to listen to "Panama" 302 times between takeoff and landing.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Matt Meltzer is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram: @meltrez1.