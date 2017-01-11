The 20 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

Other than one of these 21 infuriating questions, you know what the worst thing you can ask a flight attendant is? "Are we there yet?!" Not surprisingly, they like it even less than your dad did, only they can't threaten to turn the plane around and go home.

But let's be honest, there are some flights that seem so interminable -- like, an-entire-day-of-your-life long -- that even the most frequent of flyers want to know how many more Everybody Loves Raymond reruns they've gotta endure. And as miserable as that long haul from Miami to Seattle might seem, it pales in comparison to the world's 20 longest nonstop flights, ranked here by mileage.