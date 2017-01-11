$69 Flights To Europe Are Happening. Rejoice Accordingly.

As the third-biggest budget airline in Europe, Norwegian aims to solidify affordable, trans-Atlantic travel, and steal some of the market-share from the traditional airline powers. While flights to Europe priced under $100 are not unheard of, the promise of having access to them all the time -- as opposed to the common, first-come, first-serve deals that are only temporary -- hasn't happened yet.

Are you ready to go to Norway? Because I was Bjørn ready. (sorry)



