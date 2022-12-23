The Most Famous Christmas Market in Germany Is Also One of the Oldest

Since I am the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas (Mariah Carey? I don’t know her.), I obviously had to find the most festive of all holiday markets in the world. And because Germany basically started the whole Weihnachtsmarkt tradition, where we willingly, nay, joyfully freeze our butts off in order to shop amid the glow of twinkle lights and steaming drinks, my hunt took me to Nuremberg in Bavaria, about half way between Munich and Frankfurt. It is here where I experienced the magic of December.

Directly in the middle of the city, I beheld the Nuremberg Christmas Market, which—tracing all the way back to 1628—is one of the oldest in Deutschland and one of the most festive in the world. In fact, the four-week celebration here is so iconic, so historic, that its very name “Christkindlesmarket” has actually been trademarked by the region and is generally perceived as the gold standard. So I took in everything there is to know.

By going on private guided tours, meandering through the mazes of stalls, and interviewing a handful of locals (under the pretense of anonymity, of course), I gained the insider tips for tackling the storybook town’s most wonderful time of year. Here is a quick, but thorough list of the most fascinating learnings that I gathered along the way. Consider it an early gift for your own Christmas-hunting needs.