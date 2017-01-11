"Oh My God, the Pilot's Dead!": Disaster Prep With a Former Flight Attendant

The classroom fell silent for a moment as everyone turned to look at Susan, the trainee who had struggled to inflate her life vest during the raft exercise.

“What?” she said, crossing her pipe-cleaner legs.

Our survival training consisted of watching dozens of documentaries, from which we learned a myriad of techniques: how to survive on a desert island; how to survive in a jungle or a desert or the Arctic. Did you know that a water-filled condom can be used as a magnifying lens to start a fire? Well, you do now.

Surviving the six-week training course was an endurance test in itself. It’s extremely hard work, and quite often people drop out within the first couple of weeks. Trainees take exams on every subject I’ve mentioned here (and more) -- and have to score at least 90% to pass. And then, for those of us who make it to the final week, we get to learn how to push a trolley and serve tea and coffee. You see, those are the very last things we’re taught at cabin crew school. Just saying.