Meet the Most Popular Travel Company You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Letting it all hang out

Margaret Cho tells a joke about a gig early in her career, working as a comedian on an Olivia cruise. Or as she calls it, the “lesbian love boat.” It was to Alaska, an apt choice because, as she explains, “lesbians love whale watching.” In her standup routine, she quips that there were 800 lesbians onboard, and a whole boatload of drama: “Were you looking at her, or her, or her, or her, or her, or her, or her…?” (You get the picture.)

And yeah, if you’re looking to stereotype a lesbian cruise, this is probably what you’d come up with. And yeah, lesbians do love whale watching. Floratos confirms that when it comes to requested trips, Alaska is “definitely high on the list of where people want to go.” But put a group of lesbians and trans folk together on vacation, and things can quickly get bawdy, even in the tamest of circumstances—like when they’re naming their horses for a horse racing event. In Cho’s recounting, they went with Galloping Clitoris, followed by crowd favorite No Dick For Me.

“What sets us apart is bringing entertainment that’s by the community, for the community,” says Floratos. If you’re looking for folk music, poetry readings, memoir and erotic writing instruction, discussions on lesbian sex health, advice from sex therapists, and vision workshops with a life coach, you’ve come to the right place. There are also commitment ceremonies. “It’s so much more than a vacation that we’re able to provide for our guests,” adds Floratos. “It’s deep, meaningful connections in such a beautiful way.”

And if you want to wear practically nothing, go to a neon-lit ‘80s theme party, lounge in a pool while comedians tell dirty jokes, and give your horses NSFW names—yeah, you can do that, too.

Llike so many queer spaces that came before it—from bookstores to back rooms providing places for mingling, plotting revolution, or just plain existing—at their core, these trips are places where you can be yourself, honestly, freely, and without worry, while feeling the strength of an in-tune and like-minded community. In fact many—like this Twitter user—don’t realize how much the burden of mainstream society is lifted until they actually experience such a magical environment. Olivia even has its own theme song called “Beautiful Together” (lyrics: “Beautiful Together; We lift each other up and we’re feelin’ free”). And the guests keep on booking On average, 60 to 80% of Olivia’s guests are repeat customers. It’s the “O effect.”