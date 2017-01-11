Why the Outer Banks Are an American Paradise

The water is warm and the weather is just fine

Those old Gulf Stream currents come up from the tip of Florida and cozy back up to land right off of Cape Hatteras, which not only keeps the water warm, it keeps temperatures cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, meaning that you'll be comfortable outside almost all year. Every so often, Mother Nature gets wild with hurricanes and nor'easters that do a number on the dunes, but most of the time the breezes are welcoming.

OBX has the freshest seafood you can find

Rich nutrients in the Gulf Stream currents bring an abundance of good-eating fish -- tuna, sword, mahi-mahi, and more. Hardworking fishermen land the catch from the ocean stream, while watermen work the sounds to bring up oysters, shrimp, and crabs, and it all lands on the docks here. A hefty portion is then trucked north, south, and west, but the best of the catch is traded locally, both wholesale to OBX restaurants and retailed at mom & pop operations to the public. Austin Fish Company in Nags Head is a favorite of locals and savvy visitors, and in Wanchese -- the epicenter of the seafood industry -- O'Neal's Sea Harvest is located right on the docks and offers some of the freshest catch in the world, both in a restaurant and at retail. And if you're looking for oysters, Kitty Hawk’s new-ish I Got Your Crabs was opened in 2012 by a third-generation Currituck waterman and has a growing legion of fans.