With the 10th annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival set for August 11-13, San Francisco is gearing up for one of the best weekends of the year. If you’re heading west to see Solange, Lorde, and so many others rock Golden Gate Park, you’ll need to be prepared. That’s why, with the help of Hotels.com, we enlisted SF blogger Amanda Holstein aka Advice from a 20 Something to show you her favorite spots to hit before music begins and long after it ends. Spoiler alert: They’re all freakin’ awesome.
Sponsored
In Town for Outside Lands? Don’t Miss These San Francisco Stops
By Thrillist Updated On 07/25/2017 at 11:44AM EST By Thrillist @Thrillist Updated On 07/25/2017 at 11:44AM EST