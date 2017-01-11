14 Overlooked Countries Not Enough Americans Visit

Why it isn't more popular: Fifty years of authoritarian military rule has a way of throwing a pall over a country. Also, it’s not exactly nearby: getting there takes a 14-hour flight to Hong Kong, Bangkok, or another major hub, then another leg to get yourself to the capital, Yangon. Once you're there, getting around the country can be tricky as well. Flights, even if you can book one, may change or cancel on a dime. But a certain amount of improvisation comes with the territory -- and is part of the adventure -- when you’re off the beaten path.

The one thing that you must do: See the sunset over the fields of temples in Old Bagan. Less than a year ago it was possible to climb certain temples for the sunset, but today this has changed as tourism continues to increase and foot traffic began to damage some of the structures. Still, seeing the sun set behind the Irrawaddy River over plains of peeking pagodas is a must for any travel junkie.