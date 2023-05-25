Here’s Everything You Need to Survive an Overnight Train

When it comes to long haul journeys, we’re big fans of sleeper trains: They offer up scenic views, allow you to feel grounded, and—perhaps most importantly—tend to be more eco-friendly than road tripping. Not to mention, they’re a lot more comfortable than long haul flights, especially if you get the chance to stretch out your legs on a lie-flat bed.

But as charmingly analog as they might be, overnight trains come with a different set of requirements than their daytime counterparts. Whether you bunk it out in coach or splurge on a personal cabin, you’ll need to account for some unique needs. For example, a lack of screens and spotty Wi-Fi could certainly lead to some boredom, so providing yourself with good old-fashioned entertainment is always a good idea. And if you’re lucky enough to find a shower on your locomotive of choice, you’ll want to make sure you carry the necessary toiletries.

Here’s our packing list for traveling by sleeper train, designed to ensure that it’s more romantic journey, and less bumpy ride.