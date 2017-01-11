Blaze Through the Entire Pacific Crest Trail in 3 Minutes

Remember that movie Wild, where Reese Witherspoon goes hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and loses her boot, but finds herself in the process? It's a great movie, and you should definitely watch it, but who's got 115 straight minutes to burn these days? Nobody, that's who.

Fortunately, a guy who did the 2,660mi, five-month hike in reality (step up your game, Reese) filmed one second every day of his journey, and strung all those seconds into the sweet, three-minute video below. It's like an ultra-abridged version of the movie, without all the being lost and deep personal introspection.



