This Travel Site Sends You to a Mystery Destination for the Weekend

Perhaps you learned it the first time you traveled with a significant other: some people are planners, and some people don’t plan past lunch. The problem with being in the second group -- at least if you enjoy traveling -- is that without anybody to sort out the trip details, you don't go anywhere!

Until now, that is.

Assuming you're totally cool with trusting a total stranger to choose where the hell you travel, Pack Up + Go is a website that plans mystery weekend getaways based entirely on your budget and a list of interests. And the big catch: you have NO IDEA WHERE YOU ARE GOING!