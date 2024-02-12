Why Does Everyone Go to Paris After a Break Up?

According to TikTok, the best way to get over a breakup is to flee to Paris. One user starts a series of vlogs with “A day in the life of a heartbroken American living in Paris.” Another, using a backdrop of a Parisian balcony, writes a little poem: “POV: You get your heart broken and run away to Paris. The espresso and wine heal your soul, and the city of romance reminds you that love still exists, just not for a man.” And yet another, set to a recording of Jennifer Anniston as Rachel Green in Friends, has over 70,000 likes. The accompanying hashtags—among them #breakuptiktok, #breakupglowup, and #parisdiaries—say it all.

But the idea that a woman could jettison her current romantic reality and run away to the so-called City of Love on her own is nothing new. In fact, one might even call this move of self empowerment cliche.

Film and television have done a lot for the image of a forlorn woman walking down the streets of Paris, carrying freshly baked baguettes in her arms or stuffing her face with a buttery croissant. In the Season 6 finale of the original Sex and the City, a ball gown-clad Carrie Bradshaw finds herself desperately alone in a luxury pâtisserie, while her beau, Alexander Petrovsky, is busy working on his art exhibit. In Season 3, Episode 11 of 2007’s Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf offers some words of teenage wisdom to her best friend, Serena van der Woodsen, who has just broken up with her boyfriend: “If you’re gonna be sad, you might as well be sad in Paris.” And following in her sulking predecessors’ designer footsteps, Emily Cooper’s trajectory in 2020’s Emily in Paris is fueled by her Episode 2 breakup with her painfully average Chicago boyfriend.

It’s all over the big screen, too. In Noah Baumbach’s 2012 indie darling Frances Ha, the titular character takes a spur-of-the-moment, financially unwise trip to Paris in the hopes that it will mend her dire professional prospects and shifting bond with her best friend, Sophie. As she roams around the Haussmann-lined streets, she realizes that nothing is quite working out: Her French friends won’t answer her calls; the bookstore she’s interested in is closed; her lighter won’t light.

Some of these leading ladies find answers in Paris (oftentimes in the form of French love interests), while others deal with unmet expectations. But regardless of the outcome, the city serves as a portal through which a brokenhearted American enters, eats some baked goods, and eventually emerges with a renewed sense of herself—or at least a new perspective on her love life.