Take a Look at the Most Spectacular Wine Country in the World

Throughout three trips totaling eight weeks, spanning three harvest seasons, he went to Mendoza, Salta, and Patagonia to meet with the people on the forefront of Argentine wine. These included winemakers, chefs, sommeliers, hotel operators, ranchers, and everyone else who truly knows what makes this country so special.

The result is Exploring Wine Regions: Argentina. And in addition to being the most thorough guide to Argentine wine tourism, it also includes contact info for everyone profiled, so you too can have the insider’s experience he did. Higgins shared some of his favorite photos and experiences from his journey. And if after getting through them all you don’t feel the urge to start searching for flights to Mendoza, you’ll at least have a serious craving for malbec.