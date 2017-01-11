This Hypersonic Jet Can Fly from Paris to Tokyo in 3 Hours

From coq au vin to sukiyaki in just three hours? It's closer to a reality than you think (and the greatest two-part dinner ever).

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus just won a patent for a hypersonic jet that would fly from Paris to Tokyo in three hours instead of 12, The Guardian reports.

The plan, which was first set in motion four years ago and just now approved by the US Patent Office, involves using three unique types of engine power that would allow the passenger plane to rise above the atmosphere while still taking off on standard runways. Airbus has proposed using "gothic delta wings" for the aircraft, similar to the Concorde. But unlike the legendary supersonic airliner, the new jet would ascend in an almost vertical fashion, in an effort to avoid a supersonic boom.