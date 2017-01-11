Which Countries Love and Hate America the Most?

Anyone who's seen a 4th of July celebration or a Lee Greenwood concert knows that we Americans are pretty fond of ourselves -- but how do folks in other countries feel about us? When it comes to external perceptions, are we beloved, reviled, or something in between?

Well, according to a recently released Pew Research study exploring America's Global Image, things are looking pretty good: a median 69% of all respondents in the 39 countries surveyed expressed a favorable opinion of the United States. Granted, 39 nations isn't representative of the entire world, but it's a start!