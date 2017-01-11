Mayweather-Pacquiao Caused the Most Affluent Traffic Jam of All Time

While all the attention went to the historic Mayweather-Pacquiao bout on Saturday night, the real battle took place before the fight -- on the tarmac of Las Vegas McCarran airport, between all those rich people's private jets.

Most high-rolling, pricey-ticket holders fly in private jets. The problem is, airports have limited capacity for rich folks and their fly rides. And seeing how many of them flocked to Vegas just for the night, well, the most affluent traffic jam of all time came to be.

Check it out: