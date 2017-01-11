Travel

Mayweather-Pacquiao Caused the Most Affluent Traffic Jam of All Time

By Published On 05/04/2015 By Published On 05/04/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

While all the attention went to the historic Mayweather-Pacquiao bout on Saturday night, the real battle took place before the fight -- on the tarmac of Las Vegas McCarran airport, between all those rich people's private jets.

Most high-rolling, pricey-ticket holders fly in private jets. The problem is, airports have limited capacity for rich folks and their fly rides. And seeing how many of them flocked to Vegas just for the night, well, the most affluent traffic jam of all time came to be.

Check it out:

Although it’s fun to imagine guys like Farnsworth Bentley scurrying around with umbrellas to serve their bosses on the tarmac, it led to a nightmare for McCarran logistics. No reports came forth along the lines of Bloom vs. Bieber either, so in the second disappointment of the weekend, no other really rich dudes were knocked out.


Kara King is a Thrillist intern and SoCal native. She is still trying to make sense of this strange, worldwide phenomenon called “weather.” Follow her attempts to live without all that sunshine at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Public Bathrooms in America in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The 15 Coolest Things Coming to US Cities in 2017
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Iconic American Bar That Becomes a Church on Sundays

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like