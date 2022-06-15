Meet Jesse Freidin, a Photographer Uplifting Trans Youth Across the US

How do you connect with people for the series?

Outreach is the most difficult and time-consuming part. I do as much research and cold-calling and email pitching to trans-supportive organizations and nonprofits and online groups as I possibly can. There is a healthy amount of gatekeeping, which I’m grateful for, and certainly a fair amount of hesitation and people telling me that no one will want to speak out. I’ve done many other series focusing on humanizing misunderstood communities, so I love being told that the people I’m trying to reach won’t talk to me. It makes me even more inspired to do the work.

That being said, outreach is not easy. I do everything I can to build trust with groups, speak to anyone I can via Zoom so they can see I am a real, kind queer- and trans-identified person who simply wants to give a voice to the community and pass them the mic. I’m also working hard to elevate portraits and stories from BIPOC and Latinx trans youth communities, as those are voices that are far too often left out of this conversation. I have zero interest in repeating a narrative that has already been told or making this work unapproachable. I want it to be as accessible as possible.