Europe's 10 Worst Countries for Tourist Scams

By definition, a vacation's the time for you to kick back, relax, and forget about all the nonsense waiting for you back home -- which makes you the perfect target for scam artists looking to make a quick buck. Yes, your odds of being hoodwinked are usually pretty low, but it does happen, and a recent study has provided a glimpse into which countries (in Europe, specifically) put you at the highest risk of being scammed.

Finanical comparison site money.co.uk surveyed 2,000 British holidaymakers who had traveled to Europe in the past 12 months, asking if they'd fallen victim to a scam in their travels. Scams reported include pickpocketing, being overcharged by taxi drivers, street crime, and hidden tourist taxes, and while the results are hardly universal (since UK travelers /= US travelers), they do give a good idea of where the risks lie when visiting the continent.