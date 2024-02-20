Inside the Pineapple Pizza Scandal Dividing Italy

In Italy, pineapple pizza is not amore. | Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist In Italy, pineapple pizza is not amore. | Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

It’s no secret that Italian food traditions are among the most particular—and rigid—in the world. Beyond gastronomy, you’ll find rules about anything touching quality of life, including the best time to go to the beach, taking into account sun position and the post-lunch nap. My Italian-born grandfather, Luigi, used to say, “Only mad dogs and Englishmen go swimming in the afternoon.” His father, my great-grandfather, believed that drinking a glass of orange juice and a glass of milk could curdle the liquids in your stomach, possibly killing you. As I grew older and lived in Italy myself, I learned even more cultural orthodoxy, particularly regarding food and drink: Cheese cannot go on seafood dishes. Only tourists drink cappuccino after 11 am. If your drink is too cold, you’ll get sick. And they’re even more serious when it comes to pizza. In March of last year, Italian minister of agriculture and food sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida (brother-in-law to the country’s far-right prime minister Georgia Meloni) announced that Italy would lobby UNESCO to declare Italian cuisine a piece of intangible cultural heritage. “We are very strict when it comes to food,” a friend living in Puglia told me. “But I don’t see it as a negative thing. It’s why in Italy you can find the best food in the world.”

Yet despite this rigidity—or, maybe, because of it—this past December, one of Italy’s most famous pizzaioli, or pizza makers, did the unthinkable. Gino Sorbillo put pineapple on a pizza. His margherita con l’ananas was a playful (and PR-savvy) new addition to his menu at Pizzeria Sorbillo, a historic pizzeria on Via dei Tribunali in Naples. While perhaps no name is as synonymous with Neapolitan pizza tradition as Sorbillo, a respected pizza-making family that goes back several generations, the restauranteur is part of a wave of globally minded, very online Italian chefs embracing innovation—or, as some might call it, blasphemy. One of Sorbillo’s followers commented (translation mine), “It’s fine in the US and England, but in Naples, let’s leave tradition alone.” Another, “Noooo, how are we going to criticize Americans now?” The €7 white pie is topped with three types of cheese—smoked provola and two regional varieties of smoked cacioricotta cheese—and finished with twice-cooked, caramelized pineapple. Sorbillo told CNN that he created the pie, which sparked a national media frenzy, to “combat food prejudice.” And there’s no “prejudice” in Italy as pronounced as the one against pineapple on pizza. “I’ve noticed in the last few years that lots of people were condemning ingredients or ways of preparing food purely because in the past, most people didn’t know them,” he continued. “So I wanted to put these disputed ingredients—that are treated like they’re poison—onto a Neapolitan pizza, making them tasty.” Some Italian media have characterized the act as a cynical publicity stunt to attract tourists, others a betrayal of tradition. While Sorbillo is not the first pizzaiolo to experiment with a new-wave Hawaiian pie—Rome’s Gabriele Bonci did in 2011 when Anthony Bourdain visited his shop, and several avant-garde pizza makers from Naples to Milan have since—the charged response to this particular margherita con l’ananas might signify an inflection point in Italian food culture as a new brand of gastronationalism gains steam.

In Italy, the culinary rules are loosening, and boundary-pushing chefs who’ve spent significant time abroad (and online) are leading the charge. In the past several years, Sorbillo has helped grow the family business into an international one, opening 21 outlets around the world, including in Miami and New York. And Bonci, the chef who served pineapple pizza to Bourdain in 2011, has built a global empire himself. Rome-based food writer Andrea Martina di Lena maintains that Italy isn’t inherently opposed to experimentation, citing chef Arcangelo Dandini famously pairing children’s Plasmon cookies with foie gras, and 25-year-old MasterChef alum Valerio Braschi serving lasagna out of a toothpaste tube—though that caused some uproar as well because lasagna, like pizza, is considered sacred. “Italians think of pizza—but also pasta and ice cream—as Italian food,” she told me. “Perhaps we forget that if we eat a margherita it is because the tomato was imported from America, as were potatoes and so much more.” Alberto Ragoni, a chef working between Rome and Chianti who has spent significant time cooking abroad, feels that the majority, but certainly not all, Italian cooks and consumers are still very attached to cultural dogma.“We have so much tradition rooted in our DNA,” he said. “Milan is more open about new things, because it is a city with a more recent history. It’s mostly made up of immigrants from after the war. Some chefs are taking their experiences from abroad and you can tell where they’ve cooked—like France, Copenhagen, and Spain.” Maybe pineapple on pizza remains so politically charged because it represents reckless American tinkering with precious Italian gastronomy. However, Italian chefs are increasingly tinkering with the tinkering; Sorbillo, who was named an ambassador for gastronomy tourism in 2020, infuses unequivocal Italianness back into an American take on an Italian dish. And yet, such experimentation can elicit allegations of tourist pandering. In the Italian site Cookist, columnist Leonardo Cicarella wrote of the scandal, “In [Naples’s] historic center, there are also other pizzerias that offer something similar; neighborhood spots are taking advantage of the wave of tourism and growing demand for this type of product from Australian and Canadian tourists in particular.”

Sorbillo, who has over 388,000 followers on Instagram and has served as a judge on several internationally broadcasted seasons of MasterChef, has posted dozens of videos of the pineapple pizza. In February, he launched a t-shirt depicting a cartoon pineapple and pizza slice holding hands with the text “Now It’s Love by Gino Sorbillo.” “I believe that there is no scandal in putting pineapple on pizza, but that exploiting this as marketing is what makes Italians ‘angry,’” Di Lena told me. “If we’re still talking about it, however, Sorbillo won.” Before the media frenzy, Sorbillo had quietly added the pizza to his menu. He denies accusations that it was just for tourists: Local Neapolitans were ordering it and enjoying it because he announced it to the world. As Bonci famously told Bourdain, “Pineapple, ham, and onion, is wonderful, okay?”