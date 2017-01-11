Europe's 15 Most Breathtakingly Beautiful Villages

Quedlinburg, Germany

Sitting on the edge of the Harz Mountains about 130 miles from Berlin, this medieval village was founded as far back at the 9th century. The gothic-style architecture, narrow-cobbled lanes, castle, and steam train all speak to the town’s historical charm. It’s the perfect spot to engage in a series of hiking trails that litter the Harz region, all accessible with the narrow-gauge railway, which itself dates back to the 1890s. The Harz region is steeped in folklore and provided the source material for many of the Brothers Grimm fables. If you’re in the region then it’s also recommended to visit the nearby town of Wernigerode, which is home to a stupendous medieval castle.

Pro tip: Brauhaus Lüdde is a must-visit in Quedlinburg. Dating back to the early 1800s, this restaurant is home to excellent home-brewed beers along with typical German meat platters. It is the best place to visit after a day of wandering.