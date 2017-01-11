10 Spots Outside of the French Quarter Every New Orleans Visitor Should Hit

T oo many visitors to New Orleans fall for the fabled French Quarter and forget to snap out of the spell. And it's understandable! The music, the neon, the charming architecture, the open buffet of booze, the low tingle of casual sleaze -- this is truly where you reacquaint yourself with your inner 20-year-old.

But by staying solely in the Quarter, you're missing so much of the real city, as surely as if you came to New York and couldn't find your way out of Times Square. So how about this: Pop by the French Quarter, yes, do. Then get to sniffing out the less ventured, equally amazing experiences in the metro area. There's so much more territory to cover. And rather than blindly exploring, enjoy this introduction to the Crescent City beyond the French Quarter.