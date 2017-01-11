The Black-Sheep Oddball Place in Each State

Kansas

Lawrence

The only time many Americans think about Kansas is during that last two weeks of March, when the unofficial state slogan becomes "Rock chalk, Jayhawk!" No city represents the state more often, and yet it is a state apart. Kansas the Giant Rectangle is full of plains and wheat and lawmakers who disagree that evolution is, like, a fact. Lawrence, home to Kansas the U, stands as a place weirder, artsier, more cosmopolitan, and more permissive than the rest of the state. Perhaps nowhere in America are red-on-blue basketball uniforms more fitting.

Kentucky

Covington

It's not surprising that the city that's the coolest suburb of a city in Ohio is also the place most unlike the rest of Kentucky. Oh, sure, it's got its share of bourbon, with two of the nation's best bourbon bars in Wiseguy and the Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar. But the feel here is part hipster, part historic Southern, with 16 nationally registered historic districts and the Kentucky side of the Roebling Suspension Bridge, alongside the MainStrasse Village with its galleries and artists spaces. Though the history here feels Kentuckian, walking around the streets of Covington is more like being in a college town or trendy northern suburb than anything Bluegrass.