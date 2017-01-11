Why You Need to Play Hooky and Take a Midweek Trip to Mammoth Lakes

Don't be like your lame coworkers, sitting at a desk, scrolling through Facebook, day dreaming about the weekend. You're better than that. You're escaping to Mammoth Lakes, California, and you’re not waiting for any Friday to say TGI to.

If you make your break during the week, you get smaller crowds and better rates in all activities (midweek lift tickets can drop by as much as $30 if you're buying online and in advance and lodging can be up to $100 off). And if the boss catches you, just point her to the reasons below and she'll understand.