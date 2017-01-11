The Sexiest City in the US Is...

Playboy just released its ranking of America's 25 Sexiest Cities in 2015, and the results are truly shocking: Kansas City, MO took the no. 1 spot.

Just kidding! It's New York, because it's always New York.

For the ranking, Playboy conducted two surveys: one was a general ranking of cities based on population, and the other analyzed the "attitudes and lifestyles" of people in the top five cities. Playboy also teamed up with Nerdwallet to come up with nightlife data (i.e. number of bars, restaurants, and other entertainment outlets per 1,000 people), and considered walkability, because everyone knows how unsexy driving to a restaurant is.