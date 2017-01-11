Common Myths About Flying You Shouldn't Believe

Cabin air is full of germs

You would think a small, enclosed space with any sick person would lead to a hotbed of germs, right? I mean, we did show you this gross video of a sneeze spreading through a plane and point out how flying is destroying your health.

However, the air on planes is surprisingly clean. It's plumbed in from the compressor sections of the engines, Smith says, and while some of it's recycled, it all runs through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. But beware of surfaces. "If you get sick after flying, there’s a greater chance that it’s from something you touched -- a lavatory handle, your armrest, or tray table -- rather than something you breathed in." And if you want to know exactly what NOT to touch, here are the eight dirtiest parts of the plane.