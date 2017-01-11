Travel

The World's Best Place to Take Photos Is...

By Published On 06/04/2015 By Published On 06/04/2015
Flickr/Rob Baumgartner

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

Taking photos is a huge part of why people travel these days, whether they're using a DSLR or an (ugh) iPad. But which of the world's photogenic destinations is the absolute tops? Turns out, it's right here in the U-S of A.

Popular Photography got more than 3,000 of its shutterbug readers to pick five picturesque destinations they'd visited to take photos, then rate them on a 10-point scale across categories such as architecture, landscapes, and street photography. The result: the top 25 photographic destinations in the world, an astounding 15 of which turned out to be American cities. Definitely no hometown bias there, right?

Santa Fe, NM and Charleston, SC took first and second place, respectively, while third place fell to Sydney, Australia -- one of only four foreign destinations to make the top 10.

Here are some images of the top five, along with the rest of the list below:

Related

related

The 10 most photographed places in America, according to Google data

related

The 10 best cities to visit in 2015

related

The 10 most photographed places on Earth

related

The 10 most photographed places in America, according to Google data
Shutterstock

1. Santa FE, New Mexico, USA

Shutterstock

2. Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Shutterstock

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Denver, Colorado, USA

related

The 10 best cities to visit in 2015

5. Savannah, Georgia, USA


6. Tucson, Arizona, USA
7. Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
8. San Antonio, Texas, USA
9. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
10. Munich, Germany
11. Jerusalem, Israel
12. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
13. Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
14. Athens, Greece
15. San Francisco, California, USA
16. San Juan, Puerto Rico
17. Flagstaff, Arizona, USA
18. Oahu, Hawaii, USA
19. Cusco, Peru
20. Portland, Oregon, USA
21. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, USA
22. Florence, Italy
23. Vienna, Austria
24. Barcelona, Spain
25. Miami, Florida, USA


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he now wants to visit Santa Fe all of a sudden. Follow him into the desert on Twitter @gjaccoma

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 10 Worst (and Best!) US Airports for TSA Security Delays

related

READ MORE
Man Bathes in Yellowstone Basin, Dissolves in Boiling Acid

related

READ MORE
The Most Annoying Questions You Can Ask a Flight Attendant

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like