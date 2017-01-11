The World's Best Place to Take Photos Is...

Taking photos is a huge part of why people travel these days, whether they're using a DSLR or an (ugh) iPad. But which of the world's photogenic destinations is the absolute tops? Turns out, it's right here in the U-S of A.

Popular Photography got more than 3,000 of its shutterbug readers to pick five picturesque destinations they'd visited to take photos, then rate them on a 10-point scale across categories such as architecture, landscapes, and street photography. The result: the top 25 photographic destinations in the world, an astounding 15 of which turned out to be American cities. Definitely no hometown bias there, right?