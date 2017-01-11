Popular US Tourist Attractions Worth Fighting the Crowds to Visit

For better or worse, there’s a lot to see in the US of A. Some of the best stuff is well off the beaten path, known only to the few willing to invest the time to get there. Other sights are... less so.

But even in the world of heavily visited tourist attractions, there exist a few bright spots that -- whether for the history, the marvel of engineering (either human or nature!), or simply the awe-inspiring beauty -- are well worth braving the crowds to see with your own eyes. These are 13 of them.