Travel

Idiot Tourists Block Endangered Sea Turtles from Laying Eggs

By Published On 09/18/2015 By Published On 09/18/2015
Facebook/SITRAMINAE-Sindicato de Trabajadores de MINAE

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

In yet another example of tourists being the absolute worst, a mob of gawking jackasses interrupted hundreds of sea turtles as they attempted to lay their eggs on a beach in Costa Rica's Ostional Wildlife Refuge. Ugh.

Although the area's normally inaccessible this time of year due to heavy rainfall, an unusually dry season enabled the horde of selfie-popping holiday makers to storm the beach and watch as the turtles did what turtles do. But they didn't just watch: no, many of them waded right up to the turtles as they swam up the beach, snapping photos with their flash on, and some even sat their kids on top of them for a "cute" photo. 

Related

related

Europe's 10 Worst Countries for Tourist Scams

related

Locals Reveal Your Worst Tourist Blunders Abroad

related

The worst tourists in the world

related

Europe's 10 Worst Countries for Tourist Scams
Facebook/SITRAMINAE-MINAE Workers Union

As you'd expect, this swarm of simpletons was pretty disruptive to the whole "peacefully laying eggs" thing, and some of the turtles returned to the sea without dropping off their prenatal payload. As a local official said to the Costa Rican news outlet La Nacion, "That certainly is a negative impact."

Why wasn't the area protected, if it was on a wildlife refuge? Well, it actually was: park rangers (and even the police) attempted to put a stop to the madness, but because the crowd was so massive, they weren't able to re-establish order before the damage was done.

Pro tip: if you're visiting Costa Rica, maybe just stay the fuck away from the sea turtles.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he hopes these people fall into the alligator pit at the zoo. Follow his furious tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
10 Spots Outside of the French Quarter Every New Orleans Visitor Should Hit
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Worst Mistakes People Make When Flying With Small Children

related

READ MORE
Which Swing State Should You Move To?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like