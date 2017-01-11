Idiot Tourists Block Endangered Sea Turtles from Laying Eggs

As you'd expect, this swarm of simpletons was pretty disruptive to the whole "peacefully laying eggs" thing, and some of the turtles returned to the sea without dropping off their prenatal payload. As a local official said to the Costa Rican news outlet La Nacion, "That certainly is a negative impact."

Why wasn't the area protected, if it was on a wildlife refuge? Well, it actually was: park rangers (and even the police) attempted to put a stop to the madness, but because the crowd was so massive, they weren't able to re-establish order before the damage was done.

Pro tip: if you're visiting Costa Rica, maybe just stay the fuck away from the sea turtles.