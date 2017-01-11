10 Reasons Puerto Rico Is Still a Place You Gotta Visit to Believe

Puerto Rico has had a rough go of it lately. What with the president of the United States declaring health emergencies there (thanks, Zika!) and the commonwealth straight-up running out of money. Enter a slight reprieve in the form of Olympian tennis player Monica Puig, who just scored Puerto Rico its first gold medal ever. After her upset win, she gave a shout-out straight to her fellow puertorriqueños: "This is definitely for them. They're going through some tough times and they needed this and I needed this. I think I just united a nation."

But while the news swirling around the Caribbean of 3.5 million (and falling) holds a mostly somber tone, this is the time to remember: Puerto Rico really is amazing. Before a trip a couple months ago, I had yet to really appreciate how much so; I had only literally ported in for 24 hours while on a Carnival Cruise with my parents circa 1994. And despite the fact that I had long heard the country reigned superior in many ways, I'll admit, it never topped my "must travel here" list. Here's why I was wrong, and why you should head to Puerto Rico to help it get its groove back.