Searching Orlando for the Soul of the Pulse Nightclub, One Month Later

Wesley Henderson does what everyone else in Orlando does when I ask about Pulse. He gives me this look that asks why am I even trying that.

It's not that he's over what happened -- far from it. No one here is. But like many other LGBT people in Orlando right now, he is done thinking about it. When I meet him it's been nearly three weeks since two of his friends died in the mass shooting at Pulse, and he's cried enough. "That can't be me forever," he says. "The world is not gonna stop. Cars are gonna keep driving on the road, even if you stay down or stay up. So why stay down?"

It's Independence weekend in Orlando and we're at Tsar, a posh little spot in the Thornton Park sorta-gayborhood where Wesley is throwing "Sexxy Sunday," one of a series of O.Party events he organizes, aimed at creating a place for gay men of color to gather and dance to a playlist that's more Lil' Kim than Lady Gaga.