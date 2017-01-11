Study: Using Your Phone at the Dinner Table Pisses Everyone Off

That being said, 89% of cellphone users admitted to using their device in one way or another during their most recent social gathering (dinner or otherwise), most often to do something related to the group like posting a photo/video, getting useful information, or connecting with mutual friends. 30% of users even admitted to diving into their phones as an escape from the group, which is probably a conservative number.

So, while most of us find constant cellphone use abhorrent, we're all guilty of it, and it's usually not as bad as it seems. Usually.

