This Faceswapped In-Flight Safety Video Is Beyond Creepy

Flying with the same airline can give you a lot of perks, from frequent flier miles to free drinks. In the case of Xavier Michelides, a Melbourne-based comedian and frequent flier of Qantas Airways, it resulted in him involuntarily memorizing the entire in-flight safety video. Instead of suffering silently, though, Michelides decided to give us a window into his madness -- by swapping his bearded face onto everyone in the Aussie airline's safety video.

The result is exactly as hilarious and creepy as you'd imagine. Waking up from a long flight to see everyone else on your flight with this dude's face would be enough to make any sane person run for the plane door for an emergency de-boarding procedure (even though it's physically impossible).


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he wishes all his flight attendants looked like this. Follow him to therapy on Twitter @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

