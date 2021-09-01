6 Queer-Owned B&Bs Around the US Worth Visiting

At a time when smaller crowds often feel safer, we’ve never appreciated the intimacy of B&Bs more. With a mix of quirky room decor, cozy happy hours, and hosts that might even remember your name, they get the one truth we all hold dear: breakfast is a thing. Whether you like to party down or chill out, these hand-picked, queer-owned inns will give you a cool place to crash and feed you like royalty when you wake up.

Sleep off the lobster rolls in Portland, Maine The Chadwick, brought to you by Scot and Jason, a husband and husband team, is a true New England Victorian charmer. The inn proudly combines Portland's pre-revolutionary war maritime history with a modern foodie culture and romantic long weekend vibes. While some B&Bs lean more bed than breakfast, here brekkie is a gourmet affair with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers markets and independent grocers. Keep an eye out for signature dishes like Maine lobster eggs Benedict with lemon-scallion hollandaise sauce, blackberry cobbler waffles with oven bacon, and a rosemary and thyme goat cheese quiche with breakfast panzanella. The Chadwick is a leisurely stroll from all the shops, restaurants, and museums in the area — the Arts District is a quick 10-minute walk and the Old Port, Portland’s downtown, just a scenic 20-minute jaunt.

Dine under the stars in Woodstock, Vermont The uber-cozy lesbian-owned Lincoln Inn & Restaurant at the Covered Bridge will give you all the farmhouse feels with enough New England elegance to fill your fancy-pants needs. If historical architecture is your thing, you're in luck: At the edge of the property is the oldest covered bridge of its kind in the US. (built in 1877), which will take you and your boo over the picturesque Ottauquechee River. Foodie alert: the inn's renowned restaurant boasts a chef trained at Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe, and offers a life-changing seven-course tasting menu under the stars. For R&R, snuggle up in the library with your new besties by your side — Lord Lincoln of Woodstock and Frankie the Duke of Woodstock, the innkeepers’ royal whippets.

Meet alpacas on the Bourbon Trail in Springfield, Kentucky If you’re fixin' for some southern charm, hosts Todd and Tyler of Maple Hill Manor have got you covered. Housed in a meticulously restored Antebellum home (think imposing Greek columns and grand staircases) and set on rolling hills of bluegrass, this B&B is finer than a tall glass of iced tea. After a candle-lit country breakfast, step out under the maple trees to find a wildflower nature preserve, fruit orchards, and a working farm of alpacas and llamas — who donate their fur to huggable teddy bears found in each guest room. Fun fact: Maple Hill is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a 38-distillery tour made for bourbon aficionados. You can even purchase the official Bourbon Trail passport and field guide and collect rewards for every sip of whiskey along the way. For your next trip, visit Maple Hill's equally charming sister property, Bourbon Manor Bed & Breakfast, in nearby Bardstown.

Feel the pride vibes and strip down in Key West, Florida Located in the iconic gayborhood of Old Town in Key West’s famous Historic District, Alexander’s Guesthouse proudly welcomes LGBTQIA+ (and friends) with 17 rooms decked out in a swanky, coastal mood. Whether you plan to hang on a rainbow unicorn floaty in the pool or fade your tan lines on the clothing-optional sun deck, you'll feel nothing but pride vibes here. A highlight: mingle and enjoy signature cocktails like the "Miami Vice" at the poolside Pink Monkey Bar's complimentary happy hour. Yes, we said complimentary. If you’re visiting in October, hit up Key West’s legendary Fantasy Fest, an annual 10-day party in paradise filled with outrageous costumes, street parades, and all night reveling.

Live like a millionaire in Denver, Colorado Located on Millionaire's Row in the quaint museum district of buzzy downtown Denver, Capitol Hill Mansion is a national historic landmark that'll more than scratch your B&B itch. Think Old World opulence, modern day touches, and an urban cowboy breakfast with yummy offerings like creme brulee French toast and smoked jalapeño Cheddar egg soufflé. Splurge and snag the Snowlover balcony room for Rocky Mountain views or the charming Pasque Flower room with a hot tub for two built into the mansion's Victorian turret. The inn also offers a romantic horse-drawn carriage tour of downtown Denver with a focus on the city's rich history and architecture. What's more, chef-owner Carl Schmidt II also happens to be the regional grand marshal of the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association, so this is your opportunity to sip your morning coffee with a real-life cowboy.

Picnic like the Vanderbilts in Asheville, North Carolina Nothing says romance like the historic White Gate Inn & Cottage. Nestled in North Carolina’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the bougie-antique vibe brings the in-room fireplaces, clawfoot tubs, and four-poster beds that will melt even the coldest heart. Each room is named after a famous American poet, from The Robert Frost to The Maya Angelou, so you can woo your boo with sweet nothings penned by the best. When you’re ready to venture out, inn keepers Ralph and Frank will pack you a gourmet picnic basket for a romantic afternoon hike on one of the local trails, or lunch on the grounds of the nearby Biltmore Mansion — officially America's largest home, built on an 8,000-acre estate by the legendary Vanderbilt tycoons.

