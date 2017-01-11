Travel

This Raccoon Rode an Alligator, Because Florida

By Published On 06/15/2015 By Published On 06/15/2015
Richard Jones

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

It's not every day you see a raccoon catching a ride on an alligator, even in the Sunshine State. OK, maybe it is an everyday thing in Florida. But still.

The fantastic photo in question was snapped in Ocala National Forest by Richard Jones, a resident of Palatka, who was strolling down the Oaklawaha River with his family on Sunday morning, watching the alligators in the water. Jones' son got closer to the water to grab a better photo (which is definitely a safe move to make around alligators) and apparently spooked the raccoon, causing it to scurry aboard one of the nearby gators.

In an email to WFTV, Jones said "I snapped a lucky picture right when the gator slipped into the water and before the raccoon jumped off and scurried away. Without the context you'd think the raccoon was hitching a ride across the river." 

Naturally, Jones' raccoonigator photo was posted to Reddit yesterday, sans context, resulting in some truly excellent comments:
 

Comment from discussion Someone in Florida snapped a picture of a raccoon riding a gator at the Ocala National Forest..


 
Comment from discussion Someone in Florida snapped a picture of a raccoon riding a gator at the Ocala National Forest..
 

 
Comment from discussion Someone in Florida snapped a picture of a raccoon riding a gator at the Ocala National Forest..

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Rugged Caribbean Island That's an Adventure Paradise

related

READ MORE
The 15 Coolest Things Coming to US Cities in 2017
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Nightmare Airbnb Guests Every Host Dreads

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like