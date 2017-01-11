This 4-Year-Old's Aerobatic Birthday Flight Is Absolutely Adorable

If you're like 90% of people, your first plane ride involved a crowded airliner, an uncomfortable seat, and a bout of unpleasant ear-popping pain at the end. If you're a four-year-old Canadian girl whose dad is a veteran test pilot, though, it's substantially better:





Raphael Langumier, the badass dad in question, told CTV News he'd actually taken his daughter Léa up in the air with him many times before, but said this was her first time experiencing the loops and twists of an aerobatic flight. Léa herself said "I was a little bit afraid when I was three," but upon turning four decided she was now old enough to finally try it out. Judging from her infectious laughter and her cries of "encore!", it's safe to say she'll be doing it again in the future..