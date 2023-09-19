From Lost Earrings to 'Scary Island,' Reality TV Vacation Episodes Reign Supreme

Although last Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City (season 14, episode 10) took place amid the tranquil waters of Anguilla, the atmosphere was anything but chill. That is to say, it contained all the makings of a classic reality TV vacation episode: Jessel and Sai had a tense conversation on the deck of a yacht; at dinner, the sun-kissed girls bonded over embarrassing stories; and, just as the episode was about to end, Ubah and Erin engaged in a full-on screaming match.

The Anguilla episodes, currently airing on Bravo, are functioning exactly as they should be, successfully tethering viewers to a cast that they were, up until this point, only just getting to know. Because in the reality TV universe, when the stars go on vacation, you inevitably see sides of them you never saw before (take Jenna Lyons refusing to fly coach, for instance). Not to be confused with competition or dating shows set entirely in elaborate rental villas on idyllic islands, the vacation episodes we’re talking about are a stark break from the format’s everyday routine. The cast, riddled with budding conflicts seeded in previous episodes, are shipped off to a remote location while those of us at home lounge on the couch, just waiting for the powder keg to explode.