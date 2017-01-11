9 Reasons to Be Thankful for Brazil

They've given the world even more barbecue

While we argue what style of American 'cue is superior, nobody is mad that there are plenty to choose a favorite from. Churrasco is the Brazilian challenger. What began with farmers around their communal wood-fire cookouts, churrascarias have evolved to feature skewers of damn near everything and waiters that go table to table slicing cuts straight to your plate. At many joints, a multicolored block (yellow in the middle and green or red at either side) serves as the only form of communication you need with your waiter. Green side up means keep bringing the meat. Yellow... also means keep bringing the meat, just slightly less. Red means stop, but you've hopefully passed out with the meat sweats before you'll ever need that.