The Underrated American Destination Everyone Overlooks

There's water, water everywhere

From rapids to calm streams, there're more than a half-million acres of lakes here, perfect for fishing, swimming, boating, and even diving. If kayaking is your speed, the Buffalo National River winds through mountains, providing rapid-water thrills. Not up for whitewater-style adventures? Paddle through the state's water trails, made just for slow sailing and nature gawking. Arkansas is also studded with gorgeous waterfalls, including Eden Falls and Mirror Lake Falls in the Ozarks and the stunning Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park.

It's a cyclist's paradise

Not only did the League of American Bicyclists cite Conway, Fayetteville, and North Little Rock as bike-friendly communities, but five trails located in Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Hot Springs were named International Mountain Bicycling Association hotspots for their top-notch amenities. The Arkansas River Trail includes a destination anyone would love to say they’ve been to: the Big Dam Bridge, the world's largest such structure made just for cyclists and walkers.