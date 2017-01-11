Europe's Most Picturesque Coast (That's Actually Affordable)

EVERYTHING revolves around the water

The striking blue water of the Med is the main attraction here, so every bar, restaurant, museum, shop, whatever, will offer a spectacular view of it. Even the hikes through the hills are on the water, so if your goal in visiting Italy was to never be out of sight of the ocean -- you've found your spot.



You won't be priced out

Again, even though the Amalfi Coast is accessible by water that doesn't mean it’s highly exclusive. Families come from Florence, Naples, and even as far away as Croatia to spend time on the sand; so it often feels more like a nice public beach than it does haughty St. Tropez. It also makes for an ideal day trip if you're exploring other parts of the region.