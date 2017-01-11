Travel

These Guys Figured Out How to Waterski in Their Backyard

Youtube/Big Frog 104

Normal waterskiing tends to require, at the bare minimum, a boat, waterskis, and an actual body of water. "Redneck waterskiing," by comparison, requires none of these things, and is therefore entirely superior to normal waterskiing. To wit: the above video showing a couple good ol' boys and their makeshift, backyard waterski operation.

Here's everything you'll need to set up a similar experience for yourself this summer:

1. A riding mower
2. A big-ass tarp
3. A length of rope
4. A working garden hose
5. A friend who craves adventure
6. "Woo!"


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he thinks this looks like a blast. Follow him to Home Depot @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

