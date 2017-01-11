These Guys Figured Out How to Waterski in Their Backyard

Normal waterskiing tends to require, at the bare minimum, a boat, waterskis, and an actual body of water. "Redneck waterskiing," by comparison, requires none of these things, and is therefore entirely superior to normal waterskiing. To wit: the above video showing a couple good ol' boys and their makeshift, backyard waterski operation.

Here's everything you'll need to set up a similar experience for yourself this summer:

1. A riding mower

2. A big-ass tarp

3. A length of rope

4. A working garden hose

5. A friend who craves adventure

6. "Woo!"



