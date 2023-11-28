Part of the joy of getting older is being able to create new holiday traditions personal to you. Sure, anyone can make gingerbread cookies or go caroling, but there’s something magical about doing activities that you know are connected to you and yours.

Whether you spend your time with friends or family, in your hometown or take a trip to a tropical destination, you can break away from the regularly scheduled holiday programming and participate in something completely new. This year, try an activity from our suggestions below to create new traditions with the people you love most — future you will really appreciate it.

Go antiquing for the holiday spirit

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of treasures sitting in cozy little antique shops, just waiting to be discovered. You can come across a piece of art that you absolutely fall in love with or a fancy tea set that’ll make a great talking piece. This could be the one day a year you truly allow yourself to splurge. Maybe you find knick-knacks you can’t say no to, or even a great gift for someone you love. Whatever happens, it’ll be a new (and ironically old) experience time and time again.

Take a spa day to relax into the new year

If your year has been anything like ours, you deserve a day (maybe two) to just sink into yourself. Spending the day being pampered from head to toe is sure to bring your mind, body, and spirit to a better place for the new year. If you go to a spa with loved ones, it’s a great way to catch up on highlights of the year and maybe even have a heart-to-heart conversation. And when you’re done with the spa and still want the conversation to flow, you’re going to want a refreshing drink in your hand. Take your chill vibes to a cute lunch spot and order a chilled glass of Canada Dry Ginger Ale. Sip on the crisp, ginger-flavored carbonation and feel your worries float away, at least for a few more hours.

Have a themed photo shoot with friends

Anyone can take Christmas photos with family, but why not mix it up every year? Think of it as having Halloween for a second time in the year. You can go all out with costumes that complement each other — think: your favorite characters from a show you all watched that year — or keep it simple with coordinating color palettes. Every year can be different and unique to your group. You can frame the photos and hang them in your home or even use them for the annual Christmas cards. It’ll be a fun surprise for recipients year after year.

Try a new cuisine

When the dinner invites start coming in, you basically know what’s going to be on the holiday menu. Instead of falling back on your usual favorites, step out of the box and try a new restaurant that serves cuisine that you’ve never had before. You can even have a different friend choose the new restaurant to try each year. You may find a new fave or discover you never want to try that again. In any case, it’ll enrich your palate and you’ll learn something new about another culture. But if you need to keep a bit of normalcy in the food adventure, order a glass of Canada Dry Ginger Ale; the comfort from the bubbles will make the experience feel a little like home.

Go on a personal Christmas lights tour

Families spend a lot of time (and money) decorating their homes for the holiday season — so you might as well go enjoy the elaborate set-ups with your favorite people. Take a drive or a scenic walk through a neighborhood you know goes all out with the lights and lawn decor. You’ll be amazed by all the bells and whistles — literally and figuratively — that go into those decorations. The families behind the displays will appreciate the admiration and you’ll get a touch of the holiday spirit from each house you see.