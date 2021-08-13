How to Actually Get Work Done While You Travel

I remember the moment I realized I could work from anywhere. It was just over a decade ago, and my work as a writer was finally keeping me afloat. Why not keep afloat—hell, maybe even flourish—someplace incredible? So I picked up and moved to Granada, Spain. Since then, I’ve lived and worked in Paris, Belgrade, Tunis, Athens, Bangkok, Hanoi, Mexico City, and beyond. Suffice to say, it’s a lifestyle I have come to understand well.

Back then, Wi-Fi wasn’t a given and cell phone data plans were limited. Most businesses didn’t have the infrastructure to deal with remote workers; it was either go freelance or go home. But all that’s changed. We’re living in the golden era of remote work, and more and more people are taking advantage, whether by crisscrossing the country in an RV or relocating to a cool new city for a spell.

Golden era or not, the remote work lifestyle comes with a wide array of challenges to navigate, like spotty Wi-Fi, different time zones, and how to actually get work done while still seeing the world. We’ve got solutions.