Repositioning Cruises Are the Ultimate Low-Cost Travel Hack

Cruises are all the rage these days—especially among Gen Z. But given that younger generations are leaning on credit cards and payment plans to book trips, swanky ships can feel out of reach. Luckily, there’s a way to experience the beauty of the open sea without breaking the bank: the repositioning cruise. These voyages essentially entail a one-way ride on a cruise ship that needs to travel from one part of the world to another outside of its usual route. Not only are these trips cheaper, but they also allow passengers to check off their bucket list, hitting destinations they otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to see on a traditional passage. They do, however, take a little bit of planning ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about these rare ocean-to-ocean journeys.

How do repositioning cruises work? Opportunities for repositioning cruises arise when ships switch between key seasons. If the ship is stationed in the Caribbean over the winter, for example, it must get to the Mediterranean in the spring. But rather than sail an empty ship in the off-season, the cruise companies invite passengers on board, usually at a discounted rate. The vibe is very much, Well, we’re going there anyway, might as well make some money out of this. Paul Grigsby, Vice President of Deployment and Itinerary Planning at Holland America Line, explains that the cruise company typically repositions ships between key cruise destinations twice a year—during spring and fall. “For example, Alaska is one of Holland America Line’s most popular destinations, and over half of its fleet explores the glaciers and wildlife in that region from May to September when the weather and daylight are ideal in Alaska,” he says. “Since cruising glaciers in January is not practical nor fun for most people, those six ships that sail to Alaska all move to a different region for the rest of year, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and Asia and Australia.”

What are the downsides? According to Grigsby, repositioning cruises typically have more days at sea than most cruises, sometimes lasting up to around 25 days—you are crossing oceans, after all. This also means staying put on the ship for longer chunks of time, as there are not many stop-off points in the middle of the ocean. And because repositioning cruises are always one-way voyages, you’ll end up at a port that’s different from where you started, so you might need to account for the expense of a flight for your way back home.

What are the upsides? If you approach the cruise with a glass half-full mindset, some of these downsides can be used to your advantage. You get to see different parts of the world, for one. “When our Eurodam ship completes its Alaska season this year, it will depart Seattle in October for a 21-day Panama Canal cruise that will end in Fort Lauderdale in time for the Caribbean season,” Grigsby explains. “Guests on that voyage will visit Vancouver, San Diego, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, transit The Panama Canal, and visit Aruba on their way to Florida.” Considering the fact that you’re covering a lot more ground by stopping at such diverse ports, you really get a lot of bang for your buck—which, by the way, “starts at $1,399 per guest (double occupancy) for an inside stateroom.” The off-peak season might also mean brushing fewer shoulders, so you’ll get to enjoy first dibs at all the good perks, like ample food and drink, entertainment, and luxe cabins. And while you might spend more time on open waters, you’ll undoubtedly experience a more stress-free environment, without feeling pressure to make your next destination. That being said, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to get off the ship. “Depending on the cruise, it’s also a chance to explore ‘bucket list’ destinations or to continue on with exploration of a region of interest,” Grigsby says. Because you’re not going back to your port of departure, you can use your final destination as a jumping off point for further travel on foot.

How to book a repositioning cruise Repositioning cruises are offered by many major cruise lines, like Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and of course, Holland America Line. “The main factor is to decide the timing you prefer in spring or fall, then determine how you might want to spend your time in the embarkation or debarkation ports. For example, do you prefer spring or fall in Europe? A trans-Atlantic cruise provides this choice. And then which port? The same holds true for a canal cruise or trans-Pacific,” Grigsby says. “Decide early on what is important with regards to timing, amenities, and stateroom type, and then make your bookings. Consider insurance when booking to protect for the unexpected as well.”